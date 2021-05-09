Mother’s Day in Mexico has a peculiarity. In that country it is celebrated on May 10 and not on the second Sunday of the month, as it happens in other territories. Why? The origin dates back to 1922.

History tells that at the beginning of the 20th century, in Yucatán, feminist movements emerged that discussed maternity, contraceptive methods, emancipation and the rights of women.

Unlike what happens today, in those times they weren’t very frequent those kinds of debates.

Sellers and customers in the Jamaica market, in Mexico, days before the celebration. Photo: EFE.

The newspaper Excelsior, from the journalist Rafael Alducin, in counterpoint to the claims of these women, published an initiative on its pages: it proposed to its readers that they suggest a date for mothers to have their day. The chosen one was May 10.

The media did so with the aim of “paying homage of affection and respect” to mothers. it was an implicit agreement among Mexicans, it became official with the publication of Excelsior.

The most common gifts were household products, cards, and flowers. Today, mobile phones, tablets and household appliances occupy the top positions.

And the thing did not stop there. Excelsior organized events in which it awarded mothers who were examples for society (according to them, of course).

Mariachis commemorating the day in times of pandemic. Photo: EFE.

For various reasons, including gifts, the feminist movements of that time did not agree with the decision.

As household products were usually given as gifts, some groups argued that such acts only contributed to the idea that housework and chores fell on women.

Another gesture that was not well received by feminists was the inauguration of the Monument of the Mother in 1949.

Publication of the daily Excelsior. Photo: Hemeroteca Nacional de México.

The main complaints about this initiative had to do with the fact that some women believed that in this way being a mother was reflected as an imposition and not as a decision.

Since its inauguration, the statue has a plaque that quotes “The one you loved before you met us.”

But in 1991, a group of women placed another one with the inscription “Because her motherhood was voluntary.” After both plates were destroyed, in 1997 it was decided that they should be together.

Alducín’s diary referring to the day chosen by the readers. Photo: Hemeroteca Nacional de México.

The other origin

In several countries, including the United States, Brazil and Belgium, the history goes back to May 1905, when Anna jarvis he had the initiative to fulfill his mother’s wish Ann.

Anna’s mother, who had worked hard in the Civil War, wanted one day to be dedicated to making women’s working conditions visible and improving health and sanitation conditions.

When the woman died, her daughter went to work. His proposal was well received in his hometown, Grafton, from West Virginia, in the United States.

Anna Jarvis, the creator of Mother’s Day in various countries.

The venue is credited with having made the first official celebration of Mother’s Day.

Years later, in 1914, the president of the United States Woodrow wilson signed a bill to recognize Jarvis’ Mother’s Day as a national holiday. The question was official.

As there were countries that did not agree that the second Sunday in May would be Mother’s Day, the UN proclaimed June 1 as World Fathers and Mothers Day. Equally, nobody paid attention to him.