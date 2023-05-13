Celebrating Mother’s Day in a restaurant or shopping center can be complicated due to the number of people that are usually in these places, but this does not mean that you cannot share a special day in the company of mom. Next, we give you a list of the best movies of Netflix to enjoy with her at home.

10 movies to watch on Mother’s Day

If your family has no plans to go out this Mother’s Day, Don’t worry! They can celebrate by watching movies or series that your mom will surely love and that highlight the importance of motherhood.

On the different streaming platforms you can find all kinds of ideal content for this special day. If you still don’t know what to watch, we leave you a list with movie and series recommendations:

“Mother there are only two” “Deep in the Ocean” “The Legend of Klaus” “Private life” “Lost Girls” “Mothers” “Our children” “The Wayward Moms Club” “Dumplin'” “Stay by me”.

Each of these movies has a different story, but all of them highlight the importance of family and motherly love.

“Stay by me”. Photo: Netflix

The trending movie on Netflix

“In the depths of the ocean” is a dramatic film that has conquered the users of Netflixwho have placed it in the top 10 since it was available on the platform.

The film, based on the homonymous novel by Jacquelyn Mitchard, follows the story of a mother, Beth Cappadora, whose three-year-old son disappears in the middle of a crowd during a family vacation. The desperate search for the boy spans years as Beth and her husband try to keep hope and their marriage alive.

However, nine years later, their son mysteriously reappears and the family must face the difficult task of reuniting and overcoming the trauma of the past.

