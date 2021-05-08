East Sunday, May 9 Mother’s Day is celebrated and, as happened in 2020, this time many families will also spend it at home.

Therefore, a good option to share a special moment with mom is watch movies and series. Next, we share titles that will be to your liking. They are all on Disney Plus.

Movies to watch on Mother’s Day on Disney Plus

Coconut

When it comes to stories for the whole family, Coco is the winner par excellence.

Miguel is a young man with the dream of becoming a music legend despite his family’s ban. His passion will lead him to enter the land of the dead to learn about the legacy of his ancestors.

Brave

Merida, the indomitable daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor, is a skilled archer who decides to break an ancient custom. His actions unleash chaos and fury in the kingdom. She will face great dangers before she learns what true bravery is.

Mama went on a trip

Completely absorbed by his work activity, Victor lives oblivious to the daily vicissitudes of Vera, his wife, and their four children. Burdened with dedicating herself entirely to domestic life, she decides to take a vacation. Almost immediately, chaos breaks out little by little. Father and children, they will take Mom’s trip as an opportunity to get to know each other more.

The rebellious novice

A classic starring Julie Andrews about a young woman who leaves the convent to become the governess of the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, an authoritarian widower who enforces strict rules, leaving no room for music and joy.

Frozen 2

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling you and threatening your kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven they will go on a dangerous and unforgettable journey.