East Sunday, May 9 Mother’s Day is celebrated and, as happened in 2020, this year many families will spend it at home due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Therefore, a good option to share a special moment with mom is watch movies and series. Next, we share titles that will be to your liking. They are all on Netflix.

What movies and series to watch for Mother’s Day?

Behind your eyes

A single mother enters a world of manipulation by starting an affair with her boss and a secret friendship with his enigmatic wife.

The Bridgertons

Daphne bridgertonThe eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, she makes her debut in London’s competitive marriage market. In the spirit of following in her parents’ footsteps and finding true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem hopeful. But everything changes with the arrival of the rebellious Duke of Hastings.

Lupine, part 1

Assane Diop is an elusive white-collar thief and fan of the adventures of Arsene Lupine, who seeks to avenge his father’s death from the powerful patriarch of a wealthy family.

Mother there are only two

Ana and Mariana are different women, but when they discover that a nurse gave them the wrong baby, they decide not only to exchange their daughters, but to create a peculiar family.

A miracle for Lorenzo

Lorenzo begins to develop a serious illness at the age of three for which there is no treatment. In no time, the child is bedridden. His parents; however, they do not give up and fight for it.

Little women

As her husband fights the American Civil War, Marmee is left alone with her four daughters: Jo, a whirlwind of energy who wants to be a writer; Meg, the most formal and responsible; the fragile Beth and the romantic Amy. As the years go by, the sisters share some of their fondest memories.

Pride and prejudice

The five Bennet sisters have been raised by a mother obsessed with finding them a husband. But one of them, Lizzie, wants a life with more open perspectives, a longing backed by her father. When Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennetts are excited about the prospect of finding suitors. At the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), but at first glance, he seems too proud and arrogant.