Mexico.- According to the estimates of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur), the festivities for the celebration of the Mother’s Day in Mexico could leave an economic spill of more than 62 thousand 400 million pesos.

If the spending expectations for this year of the Mexican confederation body are met, the economic benefit for this Tuesday, May 10, would be around 30% higher than the figure in 2019that is, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism, Héctor Tejada Shaar, announced that, according to the organization’s calculations, it is contemplated that approximately, on average, 500 to 1,100 pesos to celebrate Mexican mothers.

The foregoing, he detailed, according to the sampling carried out among the 257 National Chambers, which affiliate more than 800 thousand companies in the tertiary sector.

In this sense, the Concanaco maintained that, in 2020 and 2021, the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic focused on containing infections and the spread of the virus caused sales for Mother’s Day to decline.

“The economic spill will exceed the economic benefits announced in 2020 and 2021, when capacity restrictions and other measures used to mitigate (COVID) infections harmed sales,” he explained.

“Additionally, as a commercial party, the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (CONCANACO SERVYTUR MÉXICO) expects notable benefits to support the growth of the activity of the tertiary sector, especially for specialized lines of food and entertainment – restaurants, bars, event halls-, clothing stores, footwear, flower shops, candy stores and chocolate shops, among others,” he said.

The most demanded products for May 10 are, mainly, women’s clothing and accessories, cosmetics, perfumes, white goods and electronics. Given this, Héctor Tejada called on Mexican consumers to purchase such items in formal stores.

“We invite all Mexicans to buy their gifts for Mother’s Day in formal stores, the only one capable of contributing to the country’s economic growth,” he said.