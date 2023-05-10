Mother’s Day is a special date to celebrate all the women who every day give their sons and daughters their unconditional love, support and dedication. Mothers are always there to offer us comfort, love and advice when we need it most: they are our traveling companions, our counselors and our best friends.

However, there are mothers who face serious difficulties in order to support their families. Being a single mother in Mexico can be a very challenging situation, as they are often forced to battle discrimination, stigma and lack of financial support in order to raise their children.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Inegi figures, in Mexico there are 38 million mothers, of which 11% are single, which means that, in our country, 4.18 million women are single mothers. According to the Statistics of Registered Births, in 2021 there were 1.91 million births in Mexico and 14%, that is, 263,624, corresponded to single mothers, of which 21% were adolescents under 20 years of age. It should be noted that in the states of Guanajuato, Puebla, Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Yucatán, Zacatecas, and Durango, more than a quarter (25%) of registered births to single mothers were to adolescents under 20 years of age.

These women face a series of difficulties, such as the lack of work or stable employment, decent and adequate housing, access to education and health services, as well as discrimination at work and in society. They also have to face economic problems, such as the high cost of living, inflation and low income, which makes their situation even more difficult.

In addition, in this six-year term, many single mothers were affected by the disappearance of childcare centers and full-time schools, which directly impacted their ability to work full hours to support their children.

Single mothers face many challenges in raising their children. On one hand, there are financial pressures, job stress, and limited time to do all the housework and childcare. According to the Satellite Account of Unpaid Household Work in Mexico (CSTNRHM), with figures for 2021, for that year, the economic value of domestic and care work was 6.8 trillion pesos, a figure equivalent to 26.3%. of the country’s GDP and women contribute 2.6 times more economic value for their activities of domestic work and home care than men.

Being a single mother can be a challenging and sometimes overwhelming task. These women are, without a doubt, some of the strongest people, as they have overcome many obstacles to be able to provide a quality and stable life for their children. They are women who do not give up in the face of adversity and who do everything possible so that their children have a better life.

Many employers are unwilling to consider certain responsibilities that come with being a single mother and as a result many women do not have enough time to work and do not have the financial resources to pay for child care services, which in turn limits their access to opportunities labor.

For this reason it is essential that all mothers have access to job opportunities and professional development that they deserve, and not only support them with direct monetary transfers, but with the full guarantee of their rights, with education, training, access to health services , food programs and other resources that really help them overcome their challenges. These measures will allow single mothers to improve their lives and those of their children, who are the present and the future of the country.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank the most important women in my life: my wife Cory, my mother Yolanda, my grandmother Angelina and all the mothers of my beloved Sinaloa and Mexico. Thank you always for your effort and dedication.