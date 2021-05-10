On this Mother’s Day, many celebrities, television figures and celebrities have taken the time to greet their parents through social networks. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, more than one has expressed her joy at being able to also share with her children and celebrate this important date again.

However, some television and social media characters enjoyed the mother’s treat for the first time. New mothers Peruvian women such as Natalia Salas and Aída Martínez shared their happiness at having welcomed their children a few months ago, or even a few weeks ago.

Other international personalities, such as Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry, also decided to spread messages highlighting the experience of spending their day with their first-born. Meet all the moms who celebrated their first Mother’s Day.

Korina rivadeneira

Mario Hart’s wife was blessed with the arrival of their first baby on September 6, 2020. Months later, Korina rivadeneira He shared images of his day with little Lara and spread the many greetings that his family and close friends sent him.

The member of This is War was not far behind and also dedicated a few words to her on Instagram: “Happy Mother’s Day in your first year as a mommy and I am very proud of you for being one of the best in the world at this stage of life so cute and i think you’re amazing. I love you”.

Mother’s Day 2021

Natalia Salas

Actress Natalia Salas, who became Leandro’s mother on December 22, was entertained by her partner Sergio Coloma this Sunday, May 9, with a tender message written on the baby’s bib.

The artist also reflected on her new life as a mother and wrote a message for her firstborn. “You’re a dream come true. My pretty boy, my prince of light, my best gift, my greatest blessing. Thank you for choosing me as your mom.

Mother’s Day 2021

Samahara Lobatón

Melissa Klug’s daughter left a dedication for all her followers who are also mothers. “Almost seven months being the mother of the love of my life, in love with her, growing up and being the best mother, because being the best is not not making mistakes because we are human and we are not perfect: happy Mother’s Day to all,” she said. Samahara Lobatón in social networks.

Mother’s Day 2021

Aída Martínez

The Arequipa model remembered her underwater birth this second Sunday in May and shared a tender image with her daughter Ariela, who was born on March 15.

“This was the first time we were back in the water together after giving birth. I remembered incredible moments “, he commented Aída Martínez on his Instagram account.

Mother’s Day 2021

Pamela franco

Singer Pamela Franco spent a day of joy and nostalgia as she remembered her late mother and celebrated her first Mother’s Day in 2021. “A blessing to be a mother. Lord, you gave me an incredible mother and today she is not with me and with her the reason for my life left, but you gave me back the will to live and the biggest reason: my baby. You listened to me and you granted me what I asked so much of you ”.

Mother’s Day 2021

Gigi hadid

The supermodel surprised her millions of followers by unveiling some photos of her baby Kahi on social media. Gigi Hadid, who still keeps the face of his first-born with Zayn Malik a secret, shared a tender message.

“I feel so lucky to be your mom. A soul full of shine, you light up everyone’s days ”, he explained.

Mother’s Day 2021

Ashley Tisdale

The remembered Disney star officially introduced his daughter Jupiter this May 9 on his Instagram account, a few weeks after welcoming him. In addition, he left a message for his followers.

“This lady made me a mother. I never expected it to be so beautiful. You don’t know how hard being a mom is until you become one. Mothers are truly goddesses and single mothers are my super heroines. “

Mother’s Day 2021

Katy Perry

The famous singer celebrated her day by asking her followers for help. Katy Perry, who announced the birth of Daisy Dove on August 27, joined a charity to provide support to mothers in need due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Emma roberts

The actress shared images of her childhood with her mother and contrasted them with her current portraits with her son to celebrate Mother’s Day on social platforms.

Mother’s Day 2021

Mother’s Day, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.