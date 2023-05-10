Mother’s Day takes place this Sunday (14) and the products that lead consumer searches are fashion and beauty items and electronics. According to a survey by Mercado Livre, among electronic products, the airfryer had the highest growth in April, with a 73% increase in sales. Sales of notebooks grew 49% and headphones, 41%. Smartphones had a 16% increase in sales within the platform.

Most want to buy online

In the survey conducted by the search platform Pelando, 81% of respondents want to buy their mother’s gifts online. In addition, 74% prefer to buy with a credit card, but are willing to pay cash on Pix if there is a good promotion.

+Research shows that 47% of Brazilians intend to spend more on Mother’s Day

Asked about what is most important for shopping for the date, 52% answered that the best price is the centerpiece. Free shipping was pointed to 24% as the most important fact to hit the hammer.

Regarding the reasons for giving up shopping, 37% gave up because the store was poorly evaluated or unknown. The high cost of shipping is a reason for 35% not to complete the purchase.

Beauty products and warm clothes also grew

In addition to electronics, Mercado Livre also identified that in April there was an important growth in searches for beauty and fashion articles, especially with the arrival of autumn.

The search for hair perfume has grown 55% in searches since the beginning of April, followed by makeup palette (+42%), matte lipstick (+40%) and perfume (+24%).

In the fashion category, in addition to Mother’s Day, the arrival of autumn and the drop in temperatures influence searches. In the month of April compared to March this year, the search for wool blouse grew 595%. Over the same period, searches for poncho increased by 438%, followed by knitted blouse (+335%) and women’s blazer (+81%). Other products that registered significant increases in searches were boots and women’s boots, with an increase of 80%.