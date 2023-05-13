Mother’s Day | A wonderful cake made in Varti is also easy to make with children

If you’re looking for the easiest possible alternative to the coffee table for Mother’s Day on Sunday, the solution might be here: Ice cream cake made from cookie ice cream.

An ice cream cake is the perfect option if you need a treat that can be easily prepared even with small children. This cake recipe found in Helsingin Sanomat’s recipe archive is easy, but you can also make it look spectacular.

You don’t need an oven and only the sky is the limit when it comes to decorations.

Ice cream cake

Serves 8-10

Preparation time 15 minutes

1 cup (2 dl) whipped cream

1 tablespoon caramel spread (e.g. Bonne Maman)

about 100 g domestic frozen raspberries

50 g of grated dark chocolate

1 dl toffee candies in small cubes

8 cookie ice creams (Puffet or other similar cookie ice cream)

For decoration:

caramel spread, cookies, frozen raspberries, meringue, chocolate, toffee pieces or other candies

■ Beat the cream until frothy. Season with caramel spread if desired. (You can also leave the whipped cream unflavored, as the cake will have sweetness from the candies.)

■ Stack four cookie ice creams tightly on a serving plate. Spread about a third of the whipped cream on top of the ice creams. Press the frozen raspberries into slightly smaller pieces and place on the surface of the whipped cream. Put chocolate chips and toffee pieces on top. Put the rest of the ice creams on top. Frost the top and sides with whipped cream.

■ Decorate the cake by pouring caramel spread on top. Finish with raspberries, cookies and other desired flavorings.

TIP: You can replace the caramel spread with jam if you like.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen