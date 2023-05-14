There Mother’s Day it is an anniversary that intertwines civil and religious reasons. In some countries of the world celebrates the figure of the mother and motherhood in general. There is no fixed day of the year in which it is celebrated, but in two thirds of the countries it is an anniversary “falls” in the month of May, while in the others in March. In Italy, specifically, the date corresponds to the second Sunday of May, exactly as it happens in United Statesin Japanin Australia and in many other countries. In Spain, Portugal And Hungary, however, is celebrated on the first Sunday of May; in the Balkan countries the8th of Marchwhile in many Arab countries it corresponds to the vernal equinox, between 19 and 21 March.