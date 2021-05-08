Mother’s Day is celebrated, as every year, on the second Sunday of May in Peru. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the activities to celebrate this date will once again be carried out in an atypical way through events and virtual presentations.

With entire families at home, due to the restrictions imposed by the Government, concerts, theatrical presentations and talks will be the order of the day to celebrate this special date. In this note we comment on the proposals that are scheduled for this Sunday, May 9.

What events are there for Mother’s Day?

From concerts to plays, the cultural offers for this May 9 are varied. There are even alternatives that start earlier, such as Mothers, the musical that began its functions from April 21 and has the participation of Roxana Fernández Maldonado and Erika Villalobos, among others.

Concerts for Mother’s Day

The musical proposal for Mother’s Day is put on by Susan Ochoa and Eva Ayllón. The first will offer a virtual acoustic concert this Saturday, May 8, at 7:00 pm. The public will be able to interact through comments in the chat, which will be read during the live broadcast.

Tickets for the show of the winner of the two silver gulls of Viña del Mar 2019 are available on the Joinnus platform and have a cost of S / 45 each.

The presentation by Susan Ochoa will be from 7 pm Photo: Instagram

For its part, Eva Ayllón prepare your presentation With love love for mom, also for May 8 from 8.00 pm. In this virtual tribute the Creole singer will sing emblematic boleros for Peruvian mothers.

“The bolero has everything: sadness, joys, successes, failures, deception, abandonment, love and heartbreak. It’s like everyone’s life, like my life itself, that’s why when I perform it I leave my soul, heart and memories on stage, ”said the singer in a press release.

Tracks by Olga Guillot, Javier Solís, Anamelba, La Lupe, Lucho Barrios, Linda Lorenz and Pedrito Otiniano make up this show, which will be broadcast through the TLK Play platform. General admission has a cost of S / 30.

“With love for mom” is scheduled for 8 pm Photo: Instagram @Evaayllonoficial

Talks for Mother’s Day

In the conversations section we have the talk Mothers of the Bicentennial which was held for free on May 6, from 6:00 pm, through the Facebook of Planeta de Libros Peru.

This discussion brought together the writers Susanne Noltenius, Alesia Lund and Emilia Drago who, together with the journalist Lorena Álvarez and the educational manager Andrea Ospina, broadcast four dialogue tables live around their experiences as mothers and women in today’s world.

Conversation Mothers of the Bicentennial. Photo: Facebook / Planeta de Libros Peru

Virtual theater for Mother’s Day

The programming of virtual plays for Mother’s Day could not be absent either. Call me mom!, a one-man show starring Emilia Drago, tells us humorously about her experience of giving birth in the middle of a pandemic with an older daughter who is going through childhood.

Directed by Paloma Reyes de Sá this production seeks to generate more than one smile for mothers in their day during its forty-minute duration. It will be available from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 May through the Joinnus platform.

The cost of entry is S / 25.

“Call me mom” Emilia Drago’s sole proprietorship also returns to celebrate them this Sunday. Photo: Instagram capture @emilia_drago

Katia Condos also proposes its festive quota with the return of its first one-man show Las Lolas. In this, the actress plays four women with different profiles: Mama Lola, Lola Concha de Vergazza, Lolita Bustos and Lola. This entertaining digital show will air from May 7 to 9 on Joinnus.

The ticket is for sale at S / 22 and with it you have unlimited access for 48 hours to the virtual work.

Losproductores.pe propose “Las Lolas” for this Mother’s Day. Photo: Instagram @losproductores_

Finally, Mothers, the musical starring Rebeca Escribns, Alexandra Graña, Rossana Fernández Maldonado and Érika Villalobos will be available until Sunday, May 9 via Joinnus.

The play produced by Preludio tells the story of a group of friends who plan a surprise baby shower for Dani, a new mom, while they decide to tell her how to survive the difficult and sometimes wonderful task of being a mother.

The entrance, for a cost of 39 soles, applies to see Mothers as many times as you want for 48 hours.