Mother’s Day is one of the most popular celebrations, a date marked on the world’s calendar, a well-deserved tribute that, depending on the country, is celebrated in May, June or October.

As with other matters, the countries do not agree on this issue either. In 2012 until United Nations it was proposed to “organize the issue” and declared June 1 as World Fathers and Mothers Day to acknowledge his work and honor his work, but he was unsuccessful.

Most countries, including many in Latin America such as Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia and Peru, celebrate Mother’s Day in May. Some – those of Catholic tradition – do it because it is the “Month of Mary.” While other nations, in tune with an American custom of more than a century ago.

The truth is that there are more than forty countries that commemorate mothers on the second Sunday in May, including Germany, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Estonia, Philippines, Finland, Greece , Honduras, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

A woman with her child participates in a Mother’s Day mass in. Honduras. Photo / EFE

Countries that celebrate Mother’s Day and Women’s Day together

A separate case is South Korea, which celebrates Parents’ Day on May 8. But there are also those who do it on March 8, Women’s Day, like Albania, Romania, Bulgaria.

Or in February, Norway, in the middle of winter. While Argentina is one of the two countries – along with Belarus – where Mother’s Day is celebrated in October. And the origin of this custom goes back to a classic story.

A man prepares flower arrangements at the Jamaica Market for Mother’s Day. Photo / Archive

The first celebrations date back to ancient Greece, where Rhea, the mother of the gods Zeus, Poseidon and Hades, was honored. The Christians transformed these celebrations into a tribute to the Virgin Mary.

Rhea was the goddess of fertility, wife of the fearsome Cronos. The ancient Romans paid tribute to Cybele, goddess of mother earth and symbol of fertility.

Countries like Panama celebrate it on the day of the Immaculate Conception, December 8. But England and the United States set the global trend on Sunday.

Tati Almeyda, one of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in Argentina. Photo / Reuters

In Spain, the influence of the Catholic religion determined that for many years Mother’s Day was celebrated on December 8, the Day of the Immaculate Conception and I always remember the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. But in 1965, the Preciados Galleries imported the custom of commemorating Mother’s Day in May, but on the first Sunday, a week ahead of the United States. This caused that, for some years, both festivities coexisted and mothers enjoyed twice. But Spain has been celebrating the first Sunday in May for years.

Lactation. One of the strongest bonds of mothers with their children. Photo / DPA

Mother’s Day in Thailand is August 12, the birthday of Her Majesty, Queen Sirikit and the traditional gift is jasmine, a symbol of purity, meekness and motherhood.

Russia and other nations that were part of the Soviet Union chose to make Mother’s Day coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Argentina is the only country that celebrates Mother’s Day on the third Sunday in October -this year will be the 18th- due to an old tradition of when on October 11 the Catholic Church celebrated the Motherhood of the Virgin Mary and it was common for the Sunday before or after, to honor mothers that day of rest and celebration was given. When that date was passed by the Catholic Church on January 1, and already in the 1960s, Argentina kept the second Sunday in October as the great ritual of Mother’s Day.