The mother-child relationship usually lasts a lifetime. Mother’s Day is held every year in honor of the mothers. When is Mother’s Day 2021 and where does the custom come from?

Sometimes nothing works without mothers. Whether as a toddler or still in adulthood – in some situations only your own mother can help. To honor the superpowers of mothers, Mother’s Day is held every year.

When is Mother’s Day 2021?

Every second Sunday in May, children organize a special day for their mothers. In 2021, Mother’s Day falls on May 9 in Germany. Often an exclusive breakfast, exciting excursions or a get-together is celebrated with flowers, painted pictures, beautiful gifts or sweets. All out of love for the hardworking woman who gave birth to us. Mother’s Day has been a special day of honor for all mothers in Germany since 1923.

Mother’s Day is not a public holiday – just like Father’s Day, which falls on Ascension Day every year and therefore falls on a public holiday every year.

Where does Mother’s Day come from? Adoration of mothers goes back to ancient times

Even in antiquity, the mother was worshiped by the goddess Rhea. She is the goddess of motherhood and fertility. And among others the mother of the gods Zeus, Hera, Hades and Poseidon. When her husband Cronos began to swallow his children because of a prophecy, Rhea saved her son Zeus, who fought victoriously with the gods against Cronos and the Titans for Olympus. Further traditions for the worship of the mother can also be found in the cult of Attis. More modern traces of today’s Mother’s Day can be seen in the British 13th century, when a “Mothering Sunday” was celebrated for the first time as part of women’s movements.

Mother’s Day finds its modern origin in the women’s movement

Efforts for more equality within the family and for more rights for women are the modern origins of today’s Mother’s Day. Suffragettes like Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis and Julia Ward Howe are central names when it comes to the historical roots of Mother’s Day. In the middle of the 1870s Julia Ward Howe organized the “Peace and Motherhood” through a peace initiative to demonstrate against military service and war.

History of Mother’s Day: The forerunner of the Day of Honor of All Mothers

The American suffragette Anna Maria Reeves Jarnis is the mother of Anna Marie Jarvis, who started Mother’s Day. Her mother Anna Maria Reeves Jarnis organized “Mother Days Works Clubs” as early as 1858 to promote health in working-class families with a high child mortality rate. In the American Civil War of 1865, she founded the movement, Mother’s Friendship Days, to help war victims. The women’s rights movement made it possible for mothers to communicate regularly with one another.

Today’s mother is the American Anna Marie Jarvis

When Anna Maria Reeves Jarnis died in 1905, her daughter Anna Marie Jarvis carried on her militant legacy. In honor of her own mother, three years after her death in 1908, a memorial service was celebrated in the second week of May, which was dedicated to all mothers. The service drew attention to the problems faced by women in patriarchal society. In front of the church, Anna Marie distributed her mother’s favorite flowers. She fought relentlessly for a national holiday for women in the second week of May.

Video: gift ideas for Mother’s Day

In 1914, the first Mother’s Day was celebrated

The first official Mother’s Day was celebrated in the USA in 1914. It was not until the 1930s that the holiday moved to European countries. On May 13, 1923, Mother’s Day came to Germany through the Association of German Flower Shop Owners with posters “Honor the Mother”.

Second Sunday of May celebrated in honor of the mothers

And now Mother’s Day is celebrated nationwide on the second Sunday in May. It is a holiday to honor the mothers, which invites to give gifts. Often children reach for flowers, homemade cakes or organize a nice time together with their mother to express the lifelong stable relationship. Mother’s Day is not to be confused with World Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8th.