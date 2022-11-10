Willing to take risks, assertive attitude, always ready to travel the world for work. These are just some of the characteristics that belong to the strongly masculine work culture at multinationals, in which masculine qualities are ‘overvalued’. This is the opinion of business administrator Khadija van der Straaten on the basis of research for which she obtained her PhD at the University of Amsterdam in September.

For her research, she surveyed more than 46,000 employees of all kinds of companies in sixty countries. Van der Straaten defines a multinational as a company with economic activities in different countries, which are coordinated from one or more main locations. The respondents at multinationals worked in 21 industries, in order to gain a complete picture of multinationals and not of one sector. Participants remained anonymous and did not have to enter the name of their employer; This is to avoid socially desirable answers.

The data is also diverse in terms of location. Van der Straaten: “When you think of multinationals, you might think of classic European companies such as Shell or Unilever, but it can also refer to a Chinese company setting up a branch in Nigeria. Or for a company that only operates in certain South American countries.”

Although almost every country welcomes multinationals, mainly because they provide employment and relatively high wages, the picture has become a bit more critical in recent years, says Van der Straaten. “In any case, there have been reservations about the image of the multinational as a vehicle for bringing prosperity to a country. For example, the tax practices of multinationals are controversial; more and more about that is coming out.”

It is also more often about their social responsibility, says the PhD candidate. “Multinationals use a country’s infrastructure, have an impact on the environment, pay little tax. As a result, a multinational is no longer known by definition as the ideal employer.”

The main question of your research is: does everyone benefit from the high wages at multinationals, or is there an inequality of opportunity? Who ultimately gets the highest wages?

“That is the group of male, experienced expats. In the example of the Chinese company in Nigeria, the experienced Chinese manager therefore receives a higher wage than a similar Nigerian man in the same company. People are not very surprised by this outcome, but there has never been a large-scale empirical study of how salaries are distributed.”

How do you feel about not surprising people?

“It says something about the image of employees at multinationals. An expat, man, smartly dressed, who will come and tell you how to do it in another country. That is apparently how we see it and partly how it actually is. Worldwide, 17 percent of the employees of multinationals are women. And only 9 percent of their managers are women.”

In the end you conclude that fathers get paid even more.

“Yes. The survey asked people to declare their salary, and it turns out that married, heterosexual men with children earn more than completely comparable men without children. That’s the ‘paternity bonus’. Not a real bonus, but the name in my research for the wage difference of one dollar more per hour. The fact that you are the breadwinner and have the responsibility for the family, therefore apparently contributes to a high appreciation within the company. That bonus is twice as high for multinationals as for local companies.”

Does that also apply to mothers?

“No, it’s the other way around. Mothers earn less than comparable female colleagues without children. In the research I call that the maternity penalty. On all characteristics that give fathers a bonus – being the breadwinner, taking responsibility – women are actually judged and assessed negatively, according to broad sociological research. Incidentally, that penalty is not specific to multinationals; that happens in all companies.”

But that masculine qualities within multinationals are so valued, is that specific?

“Yes, multinationals have a relatively demanding and masculine working environment, more so than ‘normal’ domestic companies. This is due to the alleged importance for cross-border entrepreneurship of masculine qualities such as flexibility, decisiveness and risk appetite. We know this from other business studies into multinationals. I think that overvaluation of male qualities is the most interesting conclusion from the study. It’s all about perspective. Often the frame is that women earn less than men. That makes it a women’s issue, where the solution is that women should learn to negotiate better, work less part-time, etcetera. As we turn it around here and look at how masculinity is overrated. So you don’t say: women earn 18 percent less. But: men earn 18 percent more – what can we do about that?”

We are not solving this problem by providing women with a resilience course

What does this inverted perspective offer?

Understanding that we are not going to solve this problem by offering women a resilience course. You also have to work on that male side. For example, by checking as a multinational that your vacancies or assessment criteria are not written too masculine. For example, companies often use masculine pronouns or place a photo of a man with a vacancy. You can also train managers within a multinational not to undervalue women, but also not to reward men extra. That second step is quite new.”

The expat fathers are therefore most valued at a multinational. What do you hope will have changed in a few years?

“I wish that the image of the ‘ideal employee’ – in this case a male employee with a family – would be slightly broader. The company itself also benefits from this. Because it just can’t be that the best, most talented people are all among those seven-fingered men. There is a very large group – women, men with less masculine characteristics, men with a daddy day – which also includes a lot of top talent.”

Khadija van der Straaten (1983) studied economics and international business. She works as an assistant professor at the Rotterdam School of Management, part of the Erasmus University Rotterdam. She completed her PhD research at the University of Amsterdam.

