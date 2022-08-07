in his book black line (Pumpkin Seeds), Jazmina Barrera (Mexico City, 1988) already pointed out what she thought about the recent incorporation of the theme of motherhood into cultural and literary discourse: “I want there to be plenty of books, that there are good ones and bad ones. I want a canon, a tradition. And also a break, books against the canon. New literary genres”. She wrote it in response to the opinion expressed by a man in a book club who did not understand why motherhood was “so fashionable” in literature. “Issues associated with women were silenced for so long that now that they are beginning to see the light there is a counterattack, that idea that they are ‘a fashion’ or ‘an excess’,” Barrera explains to EL PAÍS. Along the same lines, the writer Nuria Labari (Santander, 1979), author of The best mother in the world, finds it curious that precisely this is said of maternity books: “Are there too many books about the Civil War? And about romantic love? Are there too many crime novels? Good books on all subjects are yet to be written and are always welcome,” she reflects.

Universal, but not so much

The writer Katixa Aguirre (Victoria, 1981), who tackled the abysses of motherhood in her novel mothers don’t (Transit), told in an interview that motherhood has everything to become a universal literary theme. Why are themes like love or death so, but not the experience that unequivocally crosses us all? To this cultural and historical anomaly, Nuria Labari finds an explanation in the fact that certain topics have been expelled from high literature because men set the agenda. Motherhood, obviously, was far from that agenda.

In breasts and eggs (Planeta), by Mieko Kawakami (Osaka, 1976), there is a moment that can exemplify how far the motherhood of what is considered high literature is. In a meeting with a writer friend and her editor, the former suggests to the protagonist that she write about her desire to be a mother without a partner. Back home, her publisher insists that she finish the novel she was already working on and get those ideas out of her head—her motherhood and the possibility of writing about her. “Truly great writers, whether men or women, don’t have children. Children do not fit in his life. Because a writer feels carried away by his talent and by his work, he lives in his own center of gravity”, she tells him. The idea that motherhood weighs us down or of the “we can be mothers, but without being noticed” also applies to writing related to the experience: you can write about it, but without too much appreciation because otherwise it will automatically be labeled and ignored.

Socially, it is still thought that motherhood does not go with women if it does not affect them. Barrera says that one of the comments she has received the most about her work is: “I liked it, even though I’m not a mother.” These types of comments reveal, for the writer, that she continues to “consider that parenting and reproduction are issues that concern only mothers.” Silvia Nanclares (Madrid, 1975), author of Who wants to be a mother? (Alfaguara), says she is a little tired that powerful women of culture do not feel authorized to talk about motherhood from their stands as if the subject did not concern them because they had not experienced it and, nevertheless, they do talk about any other matter. without the need to have incarnated it or not.

For the writer, “this literature has also been weighed down by the many cultural and social misunderstandings, stereotypes and taboos that surround the experience and that make it become a a tiresome subject for some”. Barrera, for her part, has no doubt that the themes that run through motherhood are inexhaustible. “Maternity, parenting, care and reproduction are issues that are always crossed by thousands of other issues (the economy, culture, character, family…) and this makes each experience always unique, for more like others”. According to this author, one of the greatest virtues of literature is that it brings us closer to experiences with which the reader does not necessarily identify or has not lived. But even if one wanted to demand that literature always speak of experiences close to their own, all people participate in a society that reproduces itself: “No story about reproduction, care and upbringing should be exotic to us.”

Nanclares adds that perhaps there are not “many books on motherhood”, but simply that the theme is permeating many creations, essays, novels, plays, movies. “Would you say five wolves is it a movie about motherhood? For me it is a very good movie, without more. That is the leap we should take, to feel questioned as a society, for what a book or a film counts beyond the niche or the fact that it talks about me or my experience, which is when that rejection by other people occurs” , it states.

A fertile and unexplored ground

“In the last 50 years, many quality stories and literature have appeared around new themes. This is wonderful, because far from being the end of the novel we are in the revolution. There is a lot of fertile, wild ground to explore and much of this ground was part of the women’s experience; motherhood being part of that experience. There is never too much good literature on any subject and in the case of motherhood it was virgin territory”, explains Labari, for whom the mothers of this century are in many ways the first mothers in the world for many things: having children with another woman or beget with the ovules of another, for example. “There are many motherhoods that we are discovering, living and telling about”.

The break with patriarchal and idealized motherhood is key for Carmen G. de la Cueva, writer and creator of the Project The tribe born with the vocation of being a space for dialogue, reading and learning. “We have spent a few years breaking certain taboos around that patriarchal motherhood that we have seen infinitely reproduced in all cultural products and that is why books are written and published that move away from that story, shedding light on the darkest of experience.” At the same time, she also believes that there is an absence of stories that approach her from enjoyment, something that has begun to interest her a lot: “Now that I am on the path of fitting in my own motherhood, I miss books that speak from enjoyment and tenderness”.

That is why for the author there will never be too many books on motherhood: “As we read and change, our own experience will seem different to us and we will need stories that reconcile us with all those mothers that we have been and that we will be. It is such a deep and complex subject that many books remain to be written and published. I celebrate it because now is when we begin to read our experiences through those books and complete our own motherhood or non-motherhood that has created so many deep holes in our identity”.

