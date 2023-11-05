Motherhood | Emmi Lehtomaa plans to make a very unusual solution for Finnish mothers: She will not take maternity leave

In Lehtomaa’s opinion, the parenting discussion revolves too much around toddlerhood. “I don’t think that if I haven’t claimed my place as a parent during the child’s first year of life, I’ll lose the game.”

Emmi Lehtomaa is not going to take a day of parental leave, because maternity leave could jeopardize four years of passionate work as an entrepreneur. In light of the statistics, the solution is exceptional.

“I thought take a slightly longer Christmas break. So that I can walk again when I go back to work.”

