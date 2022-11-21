A young one moneyless mom he denounces the fact that he cannot register the father of his daughter, born recently and will never know. Companion Jack, in fact, died shortly before giving birth. Sophie Jay found herself alone in facing her motherhood and she would like to give her father’s surname to her daughter, but she doesn’t have enough resources to do so.

Not only will my daughter have to grow up without a dead father, but if I don’t find the money, she might not even have it on her birth certificate.

This is the complaint of a new English mother. When she was incited by her baby she lost her partner. She continued the pregnancy alone, heartbroken at her grave loss. After the birth of the baby she wanted to register her deceased father but to do so she needs around 10 thousand euros.

Sophie Jay was expecting her first baby when she received terrible news. Jack Brandonhis partner, died forever due to a hit-and-run driver, while he was on his way back home.

The 22 year old boy he was returning from a friend’s wedding and had called his partner to tell her he was coming home. Out of the blue Sophie found herself alone, pregnant, burying her loved one, having to grow the fruit of their love alone.

After Lilah was born, Sophie discovered that since they weren’t married, to recognize her deceased father she would have had to go to court and pay too much for her finances. In fact, British law provides for the use of exams such as the DNA testing to acknowledge paternity.