A 65-year-old woman allegedly refused to be taken by her son after recovering from a Kovid-19 infection in Nizamabad, Telangana. The son and daughter-in-law went to lock the house before the mother arrived from the hospital. The woman sat outside the house for three days and her son was allowed to enter the house after police intervention on Monday.

Police said the woman’s husband left her after marrying another woman and she lived with the son. However, the woman and her daughter-in-law did not get along and about a year ago she was admitted to an old age home.

He said that the woman living in an old age home and other senior citizens had confirmed the Kovid-19 infection and was discharged from the hospital after treatment. The woman could not arrange a temporary stay in the old age home and came to her son’s house to stay.

Very unfortunate, that police intervention needed for a son to be agreed, of taking care of his mother. Is not it be realized naturally, witnessing our strong-young parents becoming dependent-old ..#CantWeParentOurParents at this shortest span of their journey.

Although his daughter-in-law was reportedly aware of the woman’s arrival, the couple nevertheless left home and left for Hyderabad. Without any alternative, the elderly woman stayed outside the house for the last three days and lived through the food given to some people. After finding out about the case, police and other officials held talks with the man on Monday after which he agreed to keep the mother with him.