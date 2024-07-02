Home page World

After her painful symptoms had already developed, a young mother is diagnosed with a rare disease. The doctors see little hope.

Kassel – About the Health can only be achieved in very few cases reliable long-term forecasts And sometimes you or someone close to you receives sad news that, in the form of a stroke of fate, turns all the principles of your life upside down. A woman recently had to go through such an experience. young woman from Kassel who suffered a stroke.

The young mother’s symptoms come suddenly

The case of a British mother shows once again how threatened a human life can suddenly be because of an illness. In an interview with the British The Sun Sarah Saunders described the grueling experiences she had to go through after a tragic diagnosis.

Saunders’ medical history began suddenly: out of nowhere, the 34-year-old was struck by inexplicable headaches and a strange feeling. Saunders described this feeling as “as if hot water was running down her legs and spine.” Out of fear and worry that she was seriously ill, she went from doctor to doctor. The Sun Saunders explained that she had visited a doctor three times within a month – but her symptoms were dismissed as merely symptoms of exhaustion.

The symptoms come suddenly – young mother suffers from paralysis

However, when the young mother loses the feeling in her fingers and shortly afterwards the ability to walk, talk or move her arms, she goes to a hospital. But even there the doctors come to a sobering conclusionDespite abnormal blood values ​​that suggested strain on the liver, heart and kidneys, the doctors were unable to diagnose Sarah.

This leads to the tragic situation that the young mother is bedridden, fully conscious, but can no longer communicate. The doctors in charge informed Sarah’s family that the wife and mother’s condition was “critical”. In all probability, the doctors explained, Sarah did not have much time left to live. And in addition to the terrible news, Sarah and her family were still left with the grueling question: what illness is she suffering from?

Not very hopeful diagnosis – doctors gave Sarah little time to live

In this existentially exceptional situation, Sarah finally received a rare diagnosis from a specialist. She suffers from what is known as Addison’s disease, also known as adrenal insufficiency. This is a gradual, progressive under-functioning of the adrenal cortex, which then no longer produces vital hormones.

According to the University Hospital Zurich Addison’s disease causes sufferers – including Sarah – to feel exhausted and their skin to turn brown. Because of the brown skin, Addison’s disease is also known as “bronze skin disease”. Early symptoms of the disease include general weakness, tiredness and a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing up or sitting down. Weight loss, dehydration and hypotension only occur in the later stages of Addison’s disease.

Her rare and dangerous disease has changed Sarah’s life completely

Addison’s disease also causes fundamental symptoms such as low Blood pressurefrom which those affected suffer. In addition to the discolorations characteristic of the disease, which are referred to in medical jargon as “hyperpigmentation”, Addison’s mode can also lead to a dangerous adrenergic crisis with cardiovascular collapse.

Addison’s disease can severely affect the quality of life of those affected, lead to serious complications and, if left untreated, can be fatal. Timely diagnosis and subsequent treatment are therefore crucial. According to the Zurich University Hospital, Addison’s disease affects around four in 100,000 people each year.

The Illness occurs across all age groups and to approximately the same extent in both sexes. In Germany, five out of every million people are diagnosed with Addison’s disease, writes the Health insurance company AOK. This makes it a rare disease.

“Before I had Addison’s disease, I was very fit. Now I am weak and have a carer.”

A disease so rare that no one in Sarah’s family – let alone herself – could believe that the 34-year-old was suffering from it. Treatment for Addison’s disease depends on the specific cause, but generally includes hydrocortisone and usually other Hormones.

Sarah also took corticosteroids to treat her illness – an umbrella term for hormones produced in the adrenal cortex. But her mother’s life changed drastically as a result of the illness and the subsequent treatment with corticosteroids.

“Before I had Addison’s disease, I was very fit,” she says. “Now I am weak and have a carer who helps me with my daily activities. Because of the daily medication, I have gained weight,” she admitted to The Sun To raise funds for her further treatment, the 34-year-old has created an online GoFundMe website set up. (fh)