When her mother tries to wake Emilia up, she doesn’t react. The 14-year-old is dead. An investigation will now provide information about the cause of death.

Hamburg – It is every mother and father’s worst nightmare: their own child dies. This terrible fate befell a family from Hamburg. And that despite the fact that her 14-year-old daughter Emilia was actually perfectly healthy. “She didn’t even have a cold,” her stepfather (38) told the newspaper Picture.

Mother discovers daughter (14) lifeless in bed

In an interview with the newspaper, the man describes what happened that terrible morning: Emilia’s mother dropped her three younger children off at school and daycare. When she returned, she found that the 14-year-old was still in bed. She then went into her room to wake her up. But Emilia didn’t react.

“Then she called out to me in a strange way: ‘Come quickly. There’s something wrong with Emilia,’” the father remembers. When he came into the room, Emilia was lying on the bed and her lips were completely blue. The parents called the fire department and the stepfather tried to revive the 14-year-old until the emergency doctor arrived.

14-year-old Emilia is declared dead on the way to the hospital – her cause of death remains a mystery

For a short time it looked as if he was successful. “Suddenly I heard a rattle. I thought I had her. But the rattling went away,” reports the 38-year-old. The emergency doctor then took over resuscitation and took Emilia to the hospital. The parents followed in their own car, but on the way they received the terrible news: Emilia had died.

Why Emilia died so suddenly is incomprehensible to her parents. At first they would have assumed one of the numerous deadly TikTok challenges could be responsible for this. However, there was nothing on the 14-year-old’s cell phone that would indicate this. An investigation will now determine the cause of death. “A death investigation has been initiated. We are waiting for the results of the autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine,” the quoted Picture Liddy Oechtering, spokeswoman for the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office.

With a Fundraising campaign on gofundme Donations are being collected for Emilia’s funeral service. (sp)