Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A mother wants to breastfeed her baby on a plane and is asked by the flight crew not to do so. Tui received severe criticism for this.

Manchester — Holidays with a baby aren’t always easy — and certainly not flying. This was recently shown by a family from Great Britain. Chelsea Williams and her husband were away on vacation with their two-year-old daughter and five-week-old baby. They wanted to fly from Manchester to Almería in Spain. During the launch, the mother wanted to breastfeed her baby. Both mother and child were buckled up. But a TUI flight attendant asked Williams to stop. A debate about Tui’s reaction sparked online.

Mother wants to breastfeed baby on plane — Tui forbids it

Williams prepared well for the flight. So the family at the back of the plane booked their seats to have as much space as possible and got on last, like them Washington Post reported. Breastfeeding during takeoff and landing is said to have a calming effect on babies and also protect against earaches from equalizing pressure, Williams learned. Williams’ husband also asked Tui customer service in advance whether his wife could breastfeed the child. The answer: “There are no official restrictions, but we wouldn’t recommend it because other people might feel uncomfortable with it.”

She posted a screenshot of the chat between Tui customer service and her husband on August 7 on Facebook. “I’ve never experienced that with other airlines,” wrote the mother. “Total discrimination and extremely disappointing,” she added. As Williams was breastfeeding her child, a flight attendant who had conducted the safety briefing approached the mother. They informed her that breastfeeding was not allowed during takeoff and landing. Williams was shocked but thought she had overlooked a safety tip in her preparation.

Breastfeeding ban for mothers – Tui gets heavy criticism: “Absolutely appalling”

The start was anything but pleasant for Williams. “The toddler was crying. i was sweating I was close to tears. I felt like all eyes were on us,” she said. The baby was “obviously in pain”, hungry and tired. After the seat belt light went out, she was able to breastfeed the five-week-old child. It took her about an hour to calm the baby down, as she described the situation.

Your post caused a debate. Many Facebook users are stunned by Tui’s reaction. Angry comments accumulate under the post. “If other people are allowed to eat and drink in public, why isn’t breastfeeding allowed? What a disgusting response,” read one comment. “The response is shocking and I hope the person has difficulty for this discriminatory and ignorant response,” wrote another Facebook user. “Disgusting answer” or “Absolutely horrible” can be read in the comment column.

Breastfeeding on the plane: Tui announces internal investigations

Tui does not leave the post uncommented. In direct response to the post, the Tui Facebook account wrote: “I’m very sorry to hear that.” Williams could forward the screenshot to the “After Travel Team” so they could investigate the matter further. In further comments, Tui wrote that breastfeeding was allowed “at any time” on the plane. Other comments from Tui say they don’t recommend breastfeeding “for safety reasons” during takeoff and landing.

The following sentence can be found on the official Tui travel blog: “To avoid earaches during takeoff and descent, you can breastfeed your baby or offer the bottle.” Breastfeeding is even recommended during takeoff and landing. Tui announced that it would investigate the case internally and inform its employees about breastfeeding-friendly guidelines. (vk)