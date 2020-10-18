Now, devotees who go to see Mother Vaishno Devi (Vaishno devi darshan) will reach Katra in just 7 hours from Delhi. It will be possible through Diwali of 2023 via Amritsar. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued bids for 160 km of the 634 km Greenfield Expressway project. It will currently be built at Kundali Manesar Palwal (KMP) near Bahadurgarh.This four-lane expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 35 thousand crore. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the construction of the highway will start in December this year. The project will be designed in such a way that it can be further expanded to 6 lanes. An NHAI official said, “The highway is being built keeping in view the four lane traffic.” Daily traffic is expected to be around 26,641 car units. Later it may increase to 30,840. ‘

The distance between Delhi to Katra by the Greenfield Expressway will be reduced by 40 km. Cars will be able to run at 120 kilometers per hour on this expressway. This expressway will be signal free. Right now it takes at least 11 hours by road from Delhi to Katra. People will reach Amritsar from Delhi in 4 to 4.5 hours by expressway. It will take about 7 hours to reach Katra.

The expressway project has been approved keeping in mind that the Delhi-Jalandhar section NH-44 which connects many religious places and industrial cities will be overloaded by 2028. It is being widened. With this expressway many religious places of Sikhs will be connected and devotees will be able to reach in the least time. It will also connect Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadur Sahib, Taran-Taran and Dera Baba Nanak / Kartarpur Sahib.