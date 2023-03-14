has been registered on attempted ablation in a 17-month-old baby in Barcelona, the mother requested it will be practiced a genital mutilation to his daughter. According to Mossos d’Esquadra sources, the woman showed her willingness to “do the same to him” as to her during a visit to the CAP Les Planes in Sant Joan Despí.

After the health personnel activated the prevention protocol, the family did not show up for the following medical visits and the Cornellà Mossos police station was notified about the situation.

The Victim Assistance Group (GAV) of the Mossos contacted the Cornellà duty court, which issued an order to withdraw the minor’s passport.

The National Police prevented the family from taking a flight at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport to Morocco, from where they intended to travel to Sierra Leone, and The baby’s passport was withdrawn until she was 18 years old due to a possible risk of mutilation.

The case is in the hands of social services and so far no charges have been brought against the parents for the attempted mutilation of the baby.

What is ablation?

Cutting, also known as female genital mutilation (FGM) is a practice that is carried out in some countries in Africa and the Middle East, although it has also been registered in other parts of the world. This practice consists of the removal of all or part of the female external genitaliawithout medical purposes and in the absence of anesthesia.

The ablation is carried out for cultural, religious and social reasonswith the intention of controlling female sexuality, preserving virginity before marriage, and increasing a woman’s sexual attractiveness.

Tools for the practice of female ablation

This practice causes serious physical and psychological harm to women and girls, including infections, chronic pain, urinary and sexual problems, complications in childbirth and even death.

In many countries, cutting has been prohibited and penalized by the authorities, although its practice is still common in some communities.

The fight against ablation it has intensified in recent years, with awareness, education and prevention campaigns, as well as the promotion of the rights of women and girls. However, much remains to be done to eradicate this practice and ensure protection and gender equality for all people.

With information from the Vanguard