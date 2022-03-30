Argentina.- A violent episode occurred in the middle of a children’s soccer tournament in Argentina when a mother tried to hang a teenager after he beat her son in the middle of a foul on the field of play; two days later the same woman provoked a pitched battle between parents.

The events began last Friday, December 25, in a match between the Estudiantes and La Gloriosa soccer clubs, category 2009, in a children’s championship for children between 7 and 13 years of age, organized by the school of the last mentioned club.

According to what was indicated by the authorities of the Estudiantes Club, on Friday “a match was played between Estudiantes and La Gloriosa, category 2009. At one point two boys crossed at a foul and hit each other. They got up and a crossroads was created,” they told El Liberal.

Read more: The incredible transformation of a former soldier after undergoing a face transplant

However, the blow was not just a foul on the field of play, since the mother of the boy belonging to La Gloriosa entered the field and began to choke the player with whom her son collided.

“The woman, who had the child by the neck, squeezing him with both hands, dragged him more than a meter and a half. Parents of other children from the club who were on the field ran to prevent him from hanging him further, “authorities said.

They stated that the minor had “the whole neck marked” and that at the time of the incident “could not breathe”so the boy’s parents were considering filing a complaint against the woman.

The violence continued last Sunday, March 27 at the tournament, after a subject grabbed a minor by the neck in the middle of a match, the boy’s mother reacted immediately and a pitched battle broke out on the pitch.

Read More: “I Have Disappointed Many,” Song Ji-a Posed As Rich And Deceived An Entire Country

“While the game was being played, a father from Category 12 grabbed one of my students from the 2009 category by the neck. At that moment, the mother of the minor reacted against the subject and informed his partner (father of the victim) that he was on the premises,” said a member of Club Atlético Santiago.

That day the quarterfinals were played between children of the 2012 category of Club Atlético Santiago and La Gloriosa, however the violent acts ended with the presence of the police and two people arrested.