The mother was trying to take her daughter away from a home where they had been victims of abuse. The grandparents kidnapped the little girl. The officers immediately arrested them

A 30 year old woman was trying to run away from your partner’s family, after having suffered mistreatment and abuse. And she was trying to take her 5-year-old daughter away from that toxic environment. Having discovered her “plan”, i grandparents take away their granddaughter, vanishing into thin air. Luckily the officers identified them and arrested them.

Photo source from Pixabay

He had been living in unimaginable conditions for some time. Her partner’s family continued to mistreat her, belittle her, harass her. So she had decided to escape from that houseto reach some relatives who live in the north of our country.

Her little daughter was also with the 30-year-old woman. THE paternal grandparentsHowever, they discovered everything. They caught up with her, beat her and took her little girl away, abandoning her there. The desperate woman immediately asked for help.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Wednesday 18 October 2023. The thirty-year-old woman had picked up the little girl from school, at the end of the day. With her she set out on a journey to a safer place.

Her in-laws, however, followed her along state road 148, up to Aprilia. Here the couple blocked their daughter-in-law, cutting her off. The two dragged the woman outside and beat her, then drove away in both cars. Taking it away 5 year old granddaughter.

Photo source from Pixabay

Grandparents take away their granddaughter after beating her mother, abandoning her in the middle of the street

A man who was passing by witnessed the scene and immediately called the police. Officers from the Cisterna police station rescued the woman and took her to the barracks to file a complaint against her in-laws.

The woman told the officers that she had suffered mistreatment for years. Luckily the two grandparents were immediately identified and reached. Now I’m under arrest for robbery and personal injury. He is in a cell in Latina, she in Rome, in Rebibbia.