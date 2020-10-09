A mother from Moscow tried to sell the child and buy boots with the proceeds. It is reported by REN TV with reference to the movement “Alternative” in the social network “VKontakte”.

The woman planned to conduct a deal for 300 thousand rubles. She was caught red-handed while transferring money.

The “buyers” were activists of the movement, who warned the woman that bad and dangerous conditions awaited the child, but the Muscovite did not care. The woman shared her difficult story, explaining how she needed money, but in reality everything turned out to be completely different.

“The height of cynicism was her correspondence with her sister, who knew everything and with whom the mother of the child discussed what boots she would buy herself when she sold it,” the organization said.

After the arrest, it turned out that the attacker corresponded with several potential real buyers, but in the end her choice fell on fake ones. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on the sale and purchase of a person.

