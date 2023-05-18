Incredible. Yet it happened. The news has recently circulated, the fact dates back to 2 May. United States, Kansas, Wichita county. An altercation between mother and son ended violently and could easily have resulted in the death of the young man. None of this. The mother is a 61-year-old teacher originally from Texas. According to the reconstructions of the authorities, her son (age not disclosed but in any case a teenager) would have insulted her without even apologizing afterwards. So the woman implemented a singular punishment in her excess: she tied her son to the car with the seat belt and dragged him along the highway, accelerating and braking to give the “jerks”. The sheriff of nearby Archer County received alarm calls from witnesses and reached the woman, detaining her. But he didn’t catch her in the act, so he released her. However, he later viewed the videos shot by eyewitnesses and then proceeded to arrest them. Now the teacher has been released on posting a $100,000 bond.