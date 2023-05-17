In the United States, more precisely in Wichita county, a boy was strapped to a car with a seat belt and then dragged along the highway. It was his mother Marion Stade, a 61-year-old teacher, who allegedly committed the gesture to punish the young man who, according to the woman, insulted her and refused to apologize. The events occurred on May 2, when the Archer County Sheriff received a phone call from a witness who recounted what was happening. The woman was initially stopped by an officer, but she denied the facts, speaking of a simple verbal altercation with the boy, for which she was released.

The arrest Later, however, other witnesses provided videos that showed the boy running attached to the car in an attempt not to fall, while the driving mother accelerated and then stopped. The woman was arrested on charges of endangering the life of a minor. Marion, after a period of detention, was released on bail of one hundred thousand dollars.