Drama in Celano, Gemma Paris dies at 37 falling from the window of the house, with her 5-year-old child in her arms

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the early morning of Saturday 1 April, in the province of L’Aquila. A 37-year-old young mother called Gemma Paris she lost her life after falling from the window of her home, with her 5-year-old son in her arms.

The small community she lived in and everyone who knew her, are currently shocked. In the meantime, the investigators are at work to understand what it is success in the family home.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 8am on Saturday 1st April. Precisely in the family home which is located in via Fonte Grande, in the municipality of They hidein the province of L’Aquila.

The first to ask for the intervention of the sanitary ware, were some neighbors, who saw the bodies on the ground of the mother and her child.

The two are rushed by window of their dwelling, for a height of approx 4 meters. The Carabinieri of the local station and nearby ones, the Fire Brigade and even the health workers intervened on the spot.

The latter tried to revive the woman for a long time, but because of strong impact with the ground, for the 37-year-old there was nothing to do, except to note her excruciating death.

The conditions of Gemma Paris’ son and the investigations

The son called Sergius, immediately appeared in very serious conditions. For this reason, the rescuers arranged for him to be transported promptly to the hospital in L’Aquila. Thanks to the treatments, he now seems to be out of danger, even if they have decided to transfer it to the Child Jesus in Rome.

The investigators are now at work to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the story. It is not yet clear whether it was one fatality or of a extreme gesture. Only further investigations will shed light on the matter.

Meanwhile the news spread very quickly throughout the community. This is why there are so many people who are remembering the woman sui social. They want to show closeness to their parents, husband, wife little daughter and her babywho is now in the hospital.