A few days ago it was released Mother there are only two, Netflix’s new Mexican series that in a short time has positioned itself as the most watched in Peru.

Starring Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto, fiction combines comedy and drama with the aim of reinventing the telenovela format. Topics such as gender roles, sexual diversity and motherhood have been included in the plot.

With several doubts after its final chapter, more than one viewer waited for Netflix to reveal whether or not there will be a part two. The streaming platform shared information on this issue.

Mother there are only two: season 2 confirmed

Series with Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto will have a second part Photo: Netflix

Through his Facebook account, Netflix published an image of the series that has Ana and Mariana as protagonists. With a message he confirmed his second season.

“Everyone talking about girls having two moms, but nobody talks about which one Netflix will pay them. Mother there are only two, season 2: Coming soon ”, was the publication.

What is Mother about, there are only two?

Created and written by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana for Netflix, the series revolves around the story of two women who are very different and who collide with each other, but for reasons of fate they will have to put aside their differences.

How did Mother end up there are only two season 1?

Mother there are only two ends with Mariana saying goodbye to Valentina to look for Pablo. On the other hand, we see Ana receiving the results of the biopsy, Juan Carlos leaving his home and Tere getting away from her daughter.