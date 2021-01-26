A few days ago it was released Mother there are only two, Netflix’s new Mexican series that in a short time has positioned itself as the most watched in Peru.

Starring Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto, fiction combines comedy with drama with the aim of reinventing the soap opera format. Topics such as gender roles, sexual diversity and motherhood have been included in the plot.

What is Mother about, there are only two?

Created and written by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana for Netflix, the series revolves around the story of two women who are very different and who collide with each other, but for reasons of fate they will have to put aside their differences.

Both discover that their babies were exchanged at birth, so they decide to live together, this despite having nothing in common and not supporting each other.

Mother there are only two: ending explained

In the last episode, Ana (Ludwika Paleta) discovers that she has a breast lump, so she goes to the clinic to rule out breast cancer. In another scene, and wanting to clear his mind, he accompanies Mariana to a party, gets drunk, kisses Paulina Goto’s character and ends up in the hospital due to a blow.

Juan Carlos arrives at the place, who is there because of a fight with Daniel, Ana’s ex-boyfriend. After discovering his wife’s infidelity, he leaves home and looks for Tere.

Later, the two mothers are seen agreeing that they will baptize Valentina and they decide to perform a welcoming ritual to Regina. Two weeks later, in the middle of the celebration, Ana discovers that her husband’s lover is Tere, so she decides to expose them. She tells what happened to Mariana, but the woman indicates that she already knew about that relationship. Ana takes her out of her house for hiding it from her.

Mother there are only two ends with Mariana saying goodbye to Valentina and looking for Pablo. On the other hand, we see Ana receiving the results of the biopsy, Juan Carlos leaving his house and Tere moving away from her daughter.

With more questions than answers, Netflix has not yet released information on whether Mother only two will have season 2.