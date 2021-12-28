Home page world

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi © Twitter / dpa

The organization run by Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa (1910-1997) cannot access foreign money for the time being.

New Delhi – A corresponding permit was not renewed by the Indian government. The reason for this is “adverse information” that has been noticed, according to a press release from the Indian Ministry of the Interior. The Catholic Order runs orphanages and clinics for poor people across India. Foreign money is important for this.

The charitable organization based in Kolkata has, according to its own statements, instructed its centers not to use any bank accounts with foreign money until the situation has been resolved. The organization concerned is the “Missionaries of Charity”.

In India, Hindu hard-line organizations are becoming more and more influential and are also creating a mood against Christians. There are also repeated attacks on religious minorities such as Christians and Muslims. The hardliners also argue that the Christian Mother Teresa organization is encouraging Hindus to convert to Christianity. The organization denies that.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously withdrawn other aid organizations from receiving foreign money. Last year the government froze Amnesty International’s accounts. Amnesty then left India. (dpa)