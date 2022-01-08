The Indian government has reinstated the registration of Missionaries of Charity to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, thus opening the doors to the organization again to foreign funds. Ucanews makes it known. It was Christmas day when it became known about the blocking of foreign bank accounts imposed on the Congregation founded by Mother Teresa. At the heart of the matter were unspecified unspecified eligibility conditions that prevented the renewal of registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the law that regulates the possibility of receiving contributions from abroad.

Sunita Kumar, spokeswoman for the Missionaries of Charity, said: “We are happy and delighted that the central government has made and restored our FCRA registration. The people who are donating know that these funds are for the poor. They have also raised their voices. asking why it happened. I’m happy anyway. “