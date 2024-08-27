Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

One year after the accidental death of the Ukrainian pilot “Juice”, his mother fulfilled his dream. She was allowed to sit in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet.

Kyiv – Andriy Pilshchikov died on August 25, 2023. The Ukrainian pilot died in an accident over the northwest of the country.

Now, one year after the accident, Ukraine is once again commemorating the pilot known by the nickname “Juice” – and letting his mother sit in an F-16 fighter jet.

Budding F-16 pilot dies in accident: mother allowed to sit in cockpit

“Juice” was supposed to travel to the USA and be trained as a pilot of an F-16 fighter jet. But things turned out differently. Pilshchikov and two other pilots lost their lives in a crash. A fighter jet and a training aircraft collided during training over the Zhytomyr region.

Friends and family at the funeral of pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, who died in an accident, in August 2023 © Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP

Now the Ukrainian Air Force has invited Pilshchikov’s mother. “At the ceremony to say goodbye to Juice, I promised Andriy Pilshchikov’s mother, Lilia Oleksandrivna, that she would at least sit in the cockpit of an F-16, the plane that her son dreamed of flying. And I kept my word,” said Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, via Telegram The army shared a video on YouTube.

“Unfortunately, Juice did not live to see his trip to the United States for training,” Oleshchuk added. “Today, however, his mother sits in the cockpit of an F-16. She is continuing her son’s work and will do everything she can to strengthen our wings.”

“I am so happy,” said Oleksandrivna as she sat in the cockpit of the F-16 plane. “On the way here I thought to myself: the body may die, but the soul stays with us. I believe that Andriy sees this, hears it and is happy right now.”

Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets already in action against Russia

Before Russia’s invasion in February 2022, “Juice,” who was born in Kharkiv, already had eight years of experience as a pilot, reports Ukrainian PravdaShortly after the Russian invasion, his unit played an important role in the defense of the capital Kiev and the surrounding regions.

During the war, he repeatedly contacted Ukraine’s allies through Western media and asked for the supply of F-16 fighter jets. He received several awards for his service in the Ukrainian Air Force.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine received its first US-made F-16 fighter jets in early August this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the F-16 fighter jets to journalists at a ceremony and stressed at the same time that their number was not yet sufficient. “Now it is reality. Reality in our skies. F-16 in Ukraine,” said Zelensky at the ceremony at a secret location. It is not known exactly how the F-16s will be used in the Ukraine war. However, the fighter jets are not intended to operate too close to the front. (lrg/afp)