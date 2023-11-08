At the time, the violence in video game It became public enemy number one for all those who are not happy with this medium. However, in recent years this issue has been replaced by video game addiction, to the extent that lawsuits of all kinds have recently come to light. Although these types of legal actions have been led by political organizations or movements, Today a lawsuit issued by a mother was released.

On October 30, Casey Dunn, a mother, officially filed a lawsuit in the state of Arkansas, United States, where she points out that companies like Microsoft, Epic Games, Activision, Ubisoft and more use marketing strategies and algorithms to make children addicted to video games. This is what he commented:

“These companies use proprietary designs, algorithms and marketing that contain addictive features and technology. We never imagined that when our son started playing video games he would become so addicted that his education would be severely affected. As a mother, I knew I had to do something to make sure they didn’t get away with it and destroy our children’s well-being and future.”

For her part, Tina Bullock, her lawyer, added:

“Parents, like me, often mistakenly think that it is a failure on our part if our children become addicted, but through this litigation we hope to reveal the reprehensible actions, deception and manipulation of our children by these companies.” for their own financial benefit.”

Although one might think that this demand does not have much basis, Dunn attaches what he considers to be designs to collect data from minors, predatory monetization schemes and more, all with the goal of luring younger people into addiction. Without a doubt, a case that will be interesting to see how it develops in the future.

Editor’s Note:

It is true that companies have focused on creating an addiction so that more and more people play their games. This can especially be seen in monetization systems and the way content is created that can only be purchased for a limited time.

Via: Inside Gaming