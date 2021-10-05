A tragic death occurred on the day of Saturday 2 October, in the province of Rovigo. A young woman mom from 42 years old, call Nicoletta Lazzarini has lost his life because of a sudden illness, which has left no way out. Doctors have failed to do anything to help her.

A dramatic news he has broken hearts of the whole community. The woman was well known for both work who played the father for so many years, but also for her husband’s commitment in several associations.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place on the day of Saturday 2 October. Precisely in the home of the family located in Villanova Del Ghebbo, a small town in the province of Rovigo.

The young mother was engaged in the usual chores, when suddenly he started accusing one strange illness. The husband was the first to understand the severity of the situation.

Carabinieri

The man in fact launched quickly the alarm to the health workers, who arrived at the house in a few minutes. They tried to revive her for some time, but Nicoletta’s heart hasn’t never resumed beating. They could not help but ascertain his death.

For the doctors intervened, the death of this woman that he did not suffer from any pathology, occurred due to a cardiac arrest.

Investigations into the death of Nicoletta Lazzarini

Obviously, the police, which after listening to the different testimonials, have begun the investigation of the case. The investigators, to dispel any doubts, have decided to dispose the autopsy on the body.

The tragic death of this young mother has shocked thousands of people, in fact, many are writing many messages on social networks. They remembered her as a woman dedicated to her 7 year old son and that she would do anything for him.

The parish priest on Sunday, he decided to ask to be allowed celebrate the funeral outside, as there may be a large crowd.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: