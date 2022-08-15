Argentina.- One 44-year-old mother is investigated for attempted murder, after she was charged with attempting to stab Y set fire to his son of 23 during an apparent domestic argument in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the police versions, the conflict became known after the mother named Rosalía Miranda went to the police to report that her son identified as “Arnaldo” had beaten her.

But that same day, the young man’s girlfriend also went to the public security instance to denounce that Arnaldo’s mother was the one who attacked the 23-year-old young man.

According to the version of the girlfriend, the events occurred inside the home located on Ruiz de los Llanos street in Gregorio de Laferrete, when the mother and her son were arguing with words.

It was in this context that the mother tried to stab her son, but when she failed, she looked for alcohol to sprinkle on him and set him on fire, suffering various injuries.

The young man was admitted to the Teresa Germani Maternal and Child Hospital, where he is recovering.

After that, authorities arrested Rosalía, under the charge of attempted homicide, and she was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, who began an investigation to determine responsibilities.