Mexico.- Last night, Friday, December 10, the penultimate concert of the bad bunny tour in Mexico, at the Azteca Stadium, an event that promised a wonderful experience and would undoubtedly be full of surprises.

The presentations that Bad Bunny gave throughout the country in recent days have given a lot to talk about, because despite the high prices for tickets to the show, millions have been more than satisfied to witness their favorite singer live.

However, not everything was rosy, since during yesterday’s concert thousands of people who attended the facilities of the Aztec stadium for the show access was denied because their tickets were ‘fake‘.

There were many fans who stayed outside the location where the presentation of the interpreter of ‘marmoset asked me‘, because when trying to go through the filters, the people in charge of access assured that they had counterfeit ticketsdespite the fact that many assure that they did not buy the ticket with resellers, but directly in ticket master.

Faced with the scandalous and unfair situation, many followers of the singer expressed their anger through social networks pointing out that they spent a lot of money to see Bad Bunny and they were not allowed to enter the event, even the PROPHECY He made an appearance to see what was happening.

The people affected assure that the tickets were obtained through ticket master and that they have not received an explanation or a refund for what happened.

One of the victims was a mother of a family who was saddened by the unfair situation, since she points out that she did not throw a birthday party for her. fifteen years to his daughter to grant her the wish to meet the singer and they were not allowed to enter.

“My daughter turned fifteen and it was her gift, there was no party to come,” she says, disgusted by the scam from which they had just been affected by a considerable amount of money.

Internet users have empathized with all those affected, especially with the woman who spent all her savings to make her daughter happy on her special day as a fifteen-year-old.