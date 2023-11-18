Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Press Split

Christmas on a budget: socks, toys, sweets. Sounds quite normal, right? However, that is not good enough for the TikTok community.

Kassel – A mother from Great Britain shows in a video, what she gives her children for Christmas. She has set the budget per child at £100. The reason: She doesn’t want to spoil her children. In contrast to the budget, there is a lack of understanding TikTok not too short, because the community is bothered by the selection of purchases.

Mother receives shitstorm on TikTok: “These are not Christmas presents, but essential everyday items”

The 35-year-old TikToker with the username “samanthamary1989” is causing a stir with her Christmas gift videos. In two videos she shows what she bought her two-year-old son and her nine-year-old stepdaughter for Christmas. She not only films her entire purchase, but also describes in detail how much each gift cost. Their aim is to spend no more than £100 per child. On the one hand, she doesn’t want to spoil the children and wants to teach them that it’s not about the quantity of gifts. On the other hand, she is aware that they are currently in a cost crisis.

Some of the videos on TikTok have met with strong criticism. For example, one user commented: “I would bring something like this for my kids when I go grocery shopping. These are not gifts, but essential everyday items.” Others simply commented: “Where are the toys?” In general, the selection of gifts was heavily criticized. Many users of the platform are of the opinion that clothing is not a Christmas present. According to her own statement, the TikToker purchased the majority of the gifts from Amazon, Primark and supermarkets.

The equivalent of 114 euros per child – this is what mothers buy their children for Christmas

When choosing gifts, Samantha differentiates between small items for the Christmas stocking and the main gifts. As a side gift, both children receive socks, sweets and small, specific extras. For the son there is a water bottle, a bouncy ball, a children’s book and an animal puzzle. The stepdaughter, on the other hand, gets a Christmas mug, hair ties, shower gel and a brush in her Christmas stocking.

Some of the Christmas presents for the children. Right for the daughter, left for the son. © samanthamary1989 / TikTok

The main gift is a train set including vehicles, wooden elements for the toy kitchen, play dough and building blocks for the two-year-old boy. The daughter receives an art set, a bodywarmer (jacket), a small bag and lined leggings and a cap. The mother had difficulty finding something within the budget, especially when it came to gifts for her nine-year-old stepdaughter. The older the children, the more expensive the gifts are.

During the video, the 35-year-old mother mentions that she doesn’t wrap some gifts in their original packaging, but separates them to make it look like more. Like the vehicle set for the son, for example. A user on TikTok reacted cynically: “Wrap each sock individually in wrapping paper so that it looks like a little more.” However, some users also celebrated both the idea of ​​setting a budget for Christmas presents and the gifts per se.

While in Germany it is completely normal for many children to have presents under the tree, other children in the world are not so lucky. Therefore, the delivery week for “Christmas in a Shoebox” starts on November 6th..