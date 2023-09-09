Home page World

The bear Amarena from an Italian national park was shot. After days of searching, the two young animals have now been spotted.

Munich – The video of a brown bear family in the middle of an Italian village went viral. But now the story takes a sad turn. Because the mother animal, called Amarena, was shot while on patrol. A 56-year-old local man felt threatened by the animal when it appeared on his property and shot the bear.

Female bear shot in Italy: “serious blow to the bear’s chance of survival”

Amarena lived in the Abruzzo National Park and belonged to the rare species of Martian brown bear. Around 60 animals of this species live in the national park. But now the bear has been shot. The shooter is met with a lack of understanding. The environmental organization WWF announced that it would file a civil lawsuit against the 56-year-old. The organization called the animal’s death a “serious blow to the bear’s chances of survival.” The park authority also stated: “There is no reason to justify shooting it.” Although the bear caused damage, she never attacked anyone.

The shooter turned himself in. However, he has now received death threats and the man is under police protection. “I haven’t slept or eaten anything for three days. They even call my 85 year old mother. The whole family is in the pillory,” he reports. A demonstration entitled “Justice for Mama Bear Amarena” was announced. The word “justice” was also written on a wall in the neighborhood.

After the death of the bear in Italy: cubs are doing well

After the two cubs of the bear that was shot were searched for days, they turned up again. Forest officials had spotted the boys. The original plan was to capture the animals. But since they can already feed themselves and are well, this is not done. Bears keep appearing in Italy and causing problems. There is fear, especially since a jogger was killed by a bear. (dpa/AFP/AK)