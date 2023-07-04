Currently, video games are a hobby that is much more established than before, but there are still people who are not so convinced that their friends or relatives spend the whole day in front of a monitor. This has led parents to give them a lesson, which goes to extremes of breaking the consolesbut there are people who take it further.

It has recently been reported in the city of Atlantastate Georgia in USA, that a mother has been arrested for allegedly attacking her 17-year-old son. Young man who was shot several times after an argument, which is mentioned is related to a video game console that perhaps was the fuse that set fire to the lawsuit.

Investigators say they quickly identified the attacker known as Jacquena Butler, 31 years old, the mother of the victim. Doctors took the teenager to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not shared an update on his condition, which was already critical enough by the time neighbors called and found him at his home.

Butler is now in the county jail fulton. She is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and cruelty to children. So in the following days the verdict will be announced.

Editor’s note: It is important that they check the mother’s mental health, since there are quite aggressive people who do very excessive acts with anything that makes them angry in a minimal way. It would not be news if he has been attacked on other occasions but with non-lethal weapons,