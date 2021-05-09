Mother ‘s Day Today is Mother’s Day – President Niinistö sent his greetings to mothers

This year, 29 meritorious mothers will be awarded the 1st Class Medal of the Finnish White Rose with gold crosses.

Today mother’s day is celebrated.

Mother’s Day is celebrated internationally, but its timing varies from country to country. In Finland, Mother’s Day is traditionally celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Mother’s Day is the official flagging day.

The traditional nationwide Mother’s Day celebration is not held today. The distribution of Mother’s Day decorations will shift due to the coronavirus situation, as it did last year.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö rewards this year 29 deserving mothers as educators With the Finnish White Rose 1st class medal with gold crosses. Mother’s Day decorations will be awarded for the 75th time this year.

Niinistö posted a greeting to all mothers on Twitter.

“Each of you mothers is worth noting. Through education, support, and understanding, you will give your children a lifelong meal. You are building the Finland of the future together with your children, ”Niinistö said in the video.