Mother ‘s Day This Mother’s Day cake is made in a quarter – An imaginative idea ensures that the cake is successful for everyone

Spring mozzarella salad, baked salmon and an easy ice cream cake make up a menu that requires even less cooking experience.

Mother’s Day, but also graduation, warming air, sun, holiday. There are many good things to enjoy in the spring. Cook an easy three-course meal in honor of the party or just because it’s wonderful to have a golden edge in everyday life.

Spring mozzarella salad starts the Mother’s Day meal.

Mozzarella salad is, in all its simplicity, a delightful food. Dress up the traditional tomato-mozzarella salad for a spring outfit and replace the tomatoes with green vegetables.

Depending on the availability, you can mix different snacks into the salad, such as asparagus, pea pods, avocado or even broccoli.

Instead of balsamic vinegar, herb oil is pressed into the sauce. Green vegetables are grateful to be combined with basil, parsley and mint. You can also add a variety of herbs.

Mozzarella made from buffalo milk is a button choice for cheese, but if burrata is available, it goes great with vegetable flavors.

A friend of the oven salmon is made into a museum, which is seasoned with herbs and lemon.

Gentle baked salmon and mashed potatoes diced with herbs will taste good to everyone. The salmon is fried with honey and butter is added on top – they add a little color to the surface of the fish during oven baking. The fish can be served either in a familiar style in larger slices or detached into smaller pieces, as shown.

The fish buddy is mixed with horseradish-flavored french cream, which brings out the mild taste of the portion. The final finish to the serving is thanks to the quick-marinated red onions. If the baked salmon feels a little too mundane as an idea, then celebrate the serving with a beautiful orange roe.

Funny you can stack the layer cake from rectangular biscuit ice creams. Apply whipped cream between and on the surface and let the imagination run wild in the decoration!

Reserve all sorts of delicacies in the bowls, such as biscuits, marshmallows, berries, chocolates, and let the family junior section take the lead in finishing the cake. Sprinkle with more decorative granules or macarons, and the easiest cake for spring is ready.