Presenter Rick Brandsteder (38) is staying in a rehab clinic in South Africa because of an alcohol addiction. That tells his mother Veronica Superguide .

A few weeks ago it was already known that Brandsteder had admitted himself to a clinic ‘to work on himself’. His management declined to comment further on the reason for the recording.

“Rick is there because he occasionally drinks too much,” says Yvonne Brandsteder now in the magazine. ,,That sometimes goes well for a long time, then he doesn’t drink anything, but then he goes to the hole again. He had had enough of that. He contacted the clinic himself. Rick will stay there for 28 days.” According to his mother, it is not the first time that her son has tried to get rid of an addiction. He has previously tried to quit smoking.

According to a cameraman from Expedition Robinson, the program that Brandsteder presents, his drinking during the recordings had no influence on his role as a presenter. ,,We regularly went out for dinner with crew members, but Rick usually didn’t go out afterwards. He was like: I have to be sharp tomorrow, I want to show the best of myself,” says Samie Reynaerts in the magazine. See also MotoGP honors Valentino Rossi: no one should ever race number 46 again

Riots

Brandsteder has been discredited a number of times in the past due to alcohol-related incidents. In 2007, for example, he got involved in a fight in a snack bar and later he was sent away from a De Toppers concert, when an argument broke out after he touched the buttocks of millionaire’s wife Yvonne Dubbelboer. During the turn of the year in 2011, Rick and his brother Bob were arrested for public violence in a café in Amsterdam. In 2016 he was sentenced to one week in prison and a fine of 750 euros, after he had dealt blows in the nightlife in Amsterdam.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Russia arrests US basketball player Griner to nine years in prison: "Unacceptable"

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: