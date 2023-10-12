Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Teresa Toth

Oriya Ricardo lost her life in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Thousands of people fall victim to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, including Oriya Ricardo. Her mother is determined to give her a voice.

New York – The terrorist attack on Israel by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas has not only brought immeasurable suffering to the country. But also about the entire Jewish community worldwide. Over a thousand people have been killed in the past few days.

The majority of those killed will remain anonymous to the world. The sheer number of deaths, which testify to how brutal and ruthless the heavily armed attackers are, is simply too large – and therefore hardly tangible.

Oriya dies in Hamas attack on a festival near the Gaza Strip in Israel

However, Oriya Ricardo should not remain anonymous to the public. In one Interview with MSNBC the Oriya mother talks about the loss of her youngest of three daughters, who was only 26 years old. During the conversation, the New York-based singer and singing teacher always finds it difficult to maintain her composure.

Oriya was one of thousands of music lovers who attended the Supernova festival near the Gaza border, where Hamas militants carried out a massacre. The attackers killed over 260 people in this place alone kidnapped numerous othersincluding probably the German Shani Louk.

Ricardo immediately went to Israel when she could no longer reach her daughter after the festival massacre

Hannie Ricardo stated that she initially did not know that Oriya was a visitor to the festival. “When I found out she was missing, I tried to get any information I could from my friends in Israel. And to get a flight,” she says.

She arrived on Monday (October 9th), almost two days after the massacre: “I was still hoping that she would be on the list of missing people.” There is a long pause, then Ricardo adds: “ They found her on Tuesday.”

Shortly before Oriya was killed by Hamas, she wrote to her mother. “Mom, I love you so much,” the message says. “Today I know: That was her farewell text message. “She probably knew that her life was in danger,” explained Ricardo in the Picture.

War in Israel: Hamas has “not a bit of humanity in it”

“It’s difficult for me to talk about her in the past,” she begins, but then decides to do so – for herself, but above all for her daughter: “She was, as her name suggests, a bright light, she made everything shine. A very happy woman who loved to party and was always the center of attention. She was the strength of my life.” In the interview, Ricardo wants the audience to see this person who is filled with joy for life MSNBC introduce their daughter and remember her.

But for Ricardo the conversation is not just about Oriya. “I think I have to speak about and for them. And also for the 1,200 young people who were massacred by Hamas,” she emphasizes, addressing the attackers: “They don’t have an ounce of humanity in them.”

Rockets in the sky: These shots show how the Iron Dome intercepts some flying objects. © EYAD BABA / AFP

She therefore calls for a review of financial aid to Palestine: “I want the world to know that every dollar that goes there goes to terror. None of this goes to the poor people living in Gaza. They could turn this place into a paradise with the money they get from the EU, the UN and others.”

Ricardo compares Hamas’ actions in Israel to the Holocaust

She feels like she has been transported back to a time that she and most of those killed fortunately only know from stories or old pictures: “I can only compare these monsters, these inhumans, with the Nazis. The Holocaust. It’s the same kind of person.” For Ricardo it is clear: “The world has to fight them.”

This thirst for blood is not limited to Jews. Americans could also be targeted: “They already did that, on September 11th, 2001. And this massacre in Israel is even worse than September 11th. This is our 9/11 and my daughter is one of them.”

She is aware that Israel is attacking Gaza: “But we never started, we always just responded.” However, she also understands that there are and will be innocent victims in the Gaza Strip: “I feel for the Palestinians, but they are hostages in the hands of Hamas, Iran and all these terrorists. They have no other goal in life than to kill as many as possible.”

Ricardo criticizes allegations against Israel: “What about us? With our children?”

Ricardo finds it outrageous that Israel is constantly accused of massacres in Gaza: “How dare you?” These critics should also consider: “What about us? With our children?”

Hamas also does not rely exclusively on its armed ground troops, but also attacks the neighboring state with rockets. So, referring to the state-of-the-art missile defense shield that protects Israel from air attacks, Ricardo asks: “How many would be dead if we didn’t have the Iron Dome?” How many?” Nobody really wants to imagine this idea.

War in Israel: Ricardo’s interview is said to have been just the beginning

Ricardo’s appeal on American television is said to have been just the beginning: “My heart is broken into many pieces. But I would go anywhere to speak about and for her. And against this terrorism that is going on in Gaza while everyone is blaming Israel.”

