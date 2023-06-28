The mother of a 10-year-old child lost in the taiga said she learned about the loss from the police

The mother of a 10-year-old boy lost in the remote taiga of the Amur Region said that she learned about the incident from the police. Russian woman’s words leads REN TV.

“The son went with his husband to the taiga for fishing. I learned from the police yesterday at 11 o’clock that he had lost his child. He did not get in touch and did not tell me anything. I learned this from the police, ”the woman revealed the circumstances of the disappearance of her son.

She added that the boy went fishing for the second time with his father since the end of the school year at school. On the day they went fishing, they were accompanied by the boy’s uncle.

The missing child in the Russian taiga became known on Wednesday, June 28. The boy, in particular, is being searched for by the Amur search and rescue squad, search engines are working in the village of Arkhara and inspecting the area with the help of a paraglider. The situation is complicated by the fact that the place of the boy’s disappearance can only be reached by an all-terrain vehicle, and it is pouring rain in the taiga.