She made everyone believe that someone had taken her baby from the cradle, but the police discovered the truth: 22-year-old mother arrested

A case that shocked the whole world and spread through social networks. A mom she was arrested for the crime of her 20-month-old son, after providing false statements to investigators.

Leilani Simonthis is the mother's name, had reported the kidnapping of the child Quinton, suddenly disappeared from his cradle. The investigators listened to her story for a long time, as they did with her boyfriend and her mother, who lived with her in the same house. The woman is the mother of two other children.

However, investigators have not never believed his statements. A story that appeared too dubious and with too many gaps. After a month of exhausting research, the very sad epilogue has arrived. Little Quinton's little body was found in a landfill, now lifeless. Leilani Simon was arrested and accused of the crime of the 20-month-old child, of hiding the body and of making false statements to the police.

Mother accused of the crime of her 20-month-old son

The investigations revealed that the woman had beaten the child with an object, to the point of putting an end to his life forever. And she would after taking drugs.

He then abandoned the child's body in a dumpster about two miles from his home. She covered up her move, telling the police that she had left home to go to a friend's house, with the aim of borrow a painkiller.

After the missing person was reported, the mother appeared desperate and launched several appeals:

I just hope he's at someone's house and they're feeding him. I hope these are people who can't have a baby and wanted one with all their hearts.

The case is still under investigation, the investigators explained that they arrested the mother because all the evidence in their possession leads precisely to her and that, for the moment, there is no evidence other people involved in the crime.