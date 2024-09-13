Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would seek the maximum punishment for those responsible for the killing of the girl, Narin Goran, whose body was found in a village near Diyarbakir, the largest city in southeastern Turkey.

Prosecutors in the Diyarbakir court have charged the girl’s mother and brother with participating in the killing, while six people, including her uncle and cousins, have been charged with destroying evidence. Another uncle was previously charged with murder.

Political parties and women’s groups have held protests in cities across Turkey demanding justice for Narin, whose killing has sent shockwaves across social media, particularly because of the number of relatives believed to be involved in her killing.

The girl disappeared on August 21 from her village, about 10 kilometers south of Diyarbakir, and her body was found in a bag hidden under rocks in a nearby stream on September 8.

It is not clear how she was killed, but media reports said an autopsy revealed wounds on her neck.