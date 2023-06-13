Home page World

From: Eric Sharp

The scene at the Höchst train station in Frankfurt causes heated discussions on Twitter. © tealowkay/Twitter

A photo of the Höchst train station in Frankfurt causes horror and discussions on Twitter. A man describes how a mother puts her child on the track for “a little sun”.

Frankfurt – There are descriptions that leave you at a loss. It’s no secret how dangerous heat can be for small children. All the more frightening is what recently happened at Höchst station Frankfurt should have played.

A photo has been circulating on Twitter since Saturday (June 10), the description of the user “tealowkay” has sparked a great deal of discussion. It’s about the welfare of the child, a lack of understanding and a lot of horror.

Incident in Frankfurt-Höchst: The stroller is only centimeters next to the track

What happened? The photo shows a pram at the train station in Frankfurt-Höchst. This is not only dangerously close to the edge of the platform, but also in the middle of the sun. Two people are sitting a few meters away in a shelter – in the shade, mind you. It is believed to be a woman with her child. The trains pass a few centimeters to the left of the pram. From above, the sun shines relentlessly into the open car. An infant is said to have been sitting in the car, according to “tealowkay”.

“There’s no train running now” – Twitter users horrified at mother in Frankfurt

According to his own statement, the Twitter user wanted to intervene. He spoke to the mother about “this life-threatening and careless behavior”. The mother replied: “I wanted my son to get some sun.”

But even the dangerous proximity of the pram to the tracks didn’t really seem to bother the mother. “There’s no train running now,” she replied when the man asked her about it. He then grabbed the stroller and took it to safety.

Incident at Höchst station in Frankfurt: the pull of the train is extremely dangerous

The Twitter user, whose profile is an employee of Deutsche Bahn, receives a lot of encouragement for his actionism in the comments. At the same time, the horror of the situation is great. Reactions have ranged from “Completely irresponsible. Even an empty pram is a danger due to the suction effect” to “contact the youth welfare office immediately”.

It is also striking that many people do not believe the story – or do not want to believe it. In the comments, however, there are also some engine drivers who report similar situations and, according to their own statements, experience them several times a week.

The way the stroller was parked, it would almost certainly be swept away by the suction and fly around uncontrollably. If there was actually still a baby sitting in the car, … you don’t want to think about it any further. (esa)

