Mother Piece was made by and for the unconditional love of the most important person in my life, Ángeles Isidora Zabalo Munduate, my mother and my best friend. It is a dedication for all her efforts, for her tireless struggle and for the infinite love she gave me. For being the greatest reference in my life and because he deserved the best in the world. She faced many problems, difficult situations and obstacles that life put her through, but she always did it with a smile. He also got the occasional laugh. We laughed like children, we danced like teenagers and all we wanted was to be happy together, try to put our problems aside and enjoy life. Each photo represents something special about our relationship or about his personality, also about how he made me feel. It was my house, my safe zone, and although the series represents loss, it also talks about complexes, anecdotes, our way of being and feeling (identical), those moments watching a lousy movie on television, how much that he hated (and I do) the heat, how badly he parked his car or his job, that he did it like no one else. Mother Piece is something raw and hard, but told from a lighthearted perspective, with a touch of humor, exactly as she would have done.

Keep reading

#Mother #Piece #photographic #tribute